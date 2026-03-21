Jase Richardson headshot

Jase Richardson News: Returns from G League stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

The Magic recalled Richardson from the G League's Osceola Magic on Saturday.

The rookie first-round pick made his second G League appearance of the season Friday in Osceola's 113-106 win over the Delaware Blue Coats, finishing with 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes. Richardson will be available for Orlando's home game versus the Lakers on Saturday but isn't expected to be featured in the rotation.

Jase Richardson
Orlando Magic
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