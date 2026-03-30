Jase Richardson News: Scoreless in 18 minutes

Richardson finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 139-87 loss to the Raptors.

Richardson couldn't find his rhythm Sunday, but he was shooting the ball well heading into the matchup. Across his last five outings, he's hitting 57.1 percent from the field, but he's getting just 10.9 minutes per contest, which keeps him off the fantasy radar.