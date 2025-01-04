Javan Johnson News: Another strong G League outing
Johnson registered 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 110-96 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Johnson continues to be red-hot in the scoring department for Santa Cruz. He has scored 23 points or more in three straight games in the G League while shooting 58.3 percent or better from beyond the arc in those three games for the Warriors.
Javan Johnson
Free Agent
