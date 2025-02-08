Fantasy Basketball
Javan Johnson News: Back on track in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Johnson totaled 28 points (10-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 119-103 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

After a 3-for-14 outing last time out, Johnson was nearly perfect in Friday's blowout win. He's had some ups and downs this season, but Johnson has scored double figures in six straight games, including 20 or more in three of his last four.

