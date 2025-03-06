Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javan Johnson headshot

Javan Johnson News: Connects on six triples in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Johnson tallied 22 points (7-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 116-98 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Wednesday was the fourth time that Johnson has hit at least six three-pointers in a G League regular season game. Santa Cruz are on a four-game losing skid, but Johnson has scored at least 21 points in each of the last three games while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc over that span.

Javan Johnson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now