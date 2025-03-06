Javan Johnson News: Connects on six triples in G League

Johnson tallied 22 points (7-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 116-98 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Wednesday was the fourth time that Johnson has hit at least six three-pointers in a G League regular season game. Santa Cruz are on a four-game losing skid, but Johnson has scored at least 21 points in each of the last three games while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc over that span.