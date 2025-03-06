Javan Johnson News: Connects on six triples in G League
Johnson tallied 22 points (7-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 116-98 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.
Wednesday was the fourth time that Johnson has hit at least six three-pointers in a G League regular season game. Santa Cruz are on a four-game losing skid, but Johnson has scored at least 21 points in each of the last three games while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc over that span.
Javan Johnson
Free Agent
