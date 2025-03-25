Javan Johnson News: Full stat line in loss
Johnson registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's 122-118 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Although he made his sixth consecutive start, Johnson didn't have a huge night overall in the box score outside of providing a full stat line. It's still been a solid month of March for the 26-year-old forward, who's averaging 15.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.4 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes while shooting 43.6 percent from downtown across his last 10 games (nine starts).
Javan Johnson
Free Agent
