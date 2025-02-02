Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javan Johnson headshot

Javan Johnson News: Monster G League performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Johnson produced 36 points (12-20 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Javan caught fire from deep, ending with season highs in points and made three-pointers. He also finished one rebound shy of his second double-double and recorded multiple steals for the first time since Dec. 11.

Javan Johnson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now