Javan Johnson News: Reaches 20-point mark in G League

Johnson recorded 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 102-98 loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Johnson led his team in scoring but had a rough night from beyond the arc. He's generally a reliable scoring threat for Santa Cruz, averaging 15.8 points in 26.7 minutes across 12 regular-season appearances.