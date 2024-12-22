Javan Johnson News: Records three blocks
Johnson collected 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and three blocks over 18 minutes Saturday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 112-107 win over the Windy City Bulls.
Johnson did all of his scoring from beyond the arc and also found a way to contribute on the defensive end by accounting for three of his team's seven swats. The 25-year-old hasn't been able to consistently produce in the scoring column this season, as Saturday marked his first time in double figures since Dec. 5.
Javan Johnson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now