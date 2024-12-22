Javan Johnson News: Records three blocks

Johnson collected 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and three blocks over 18 minutes Saturday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 112-107 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Johnson did all of his scoring from beyond the arc and also found a way to contribute on the defensive end by accounting for three of his team's seven swats. The 25-year-old hasn't been able to consistently produce in the scoring column this season, as Saturday marked his first time in double figures since Dec. 5.