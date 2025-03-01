Javan Johnson News: Scores 21 points in loss

Johnson notched 21 points (7-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 115-109 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Johnson sank at least five three-pointers for the seventh time this season. Across 36 G League appearances, Johnson has shot 36.2 percent from deep on 7.2 attempts per game.