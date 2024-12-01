Javan Johnson News: Season-low five points
Johnson posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 89-76 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.
Johnson struggled from the field and finished with a season-low five points. Before Saturday's game, Johnson had scored in double figures in five of his first seven appearances this season.
Javan Johnson
Free Agent
