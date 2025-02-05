Javan Johnson News: Struggles shooting in loss

Johnson played 38 minutes Tuesday during Santa Cruz's 121-109 loss to Sioux Falls and logged 10 points (3-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds.

Johnson had a poor offensive performance during Tuesday's loss as he converted on just 21.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 28.6 percent of his three-point tries. Across 30 games played this season, the 6-foot-6 forward is currently averaging 12.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.