Javante McCoy Injury: Dealing with knee injury
McCoy didn't play in Saturday's 121-95 G League loss to the Osceola Magic because of a knee issue.
McCoy suffered the issue at some point after making his last appearance on Feb. 19, and it remains to be seen if it will sideline him for a longer period. He was already trending downward in playing time prior to Saturday, as he appears to have fallen behind Curtis Jones and Rahsool Diggins on the depth chart.
Javante McCoy
Free Agent
