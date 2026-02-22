Javante McCoy Injury: Dealing with knee injury

McCoy didn't play in Saturday's 121-95 G League loss to the Osceola Magic because of a knee issue.

McCoy suffered the issue at some point after making his last appearance on Feb. 19, and it remains to be seen if it will sideline him for a longer period. He was already trending downward in playing time prior to Saturday, as he appears to have fallen behind Curtis Jones and Rahsool Diggins on the depth chart.