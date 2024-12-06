Javante McCoy News: All-around outing in G League

McCoy notched 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

McCoy scored at least 20 points for the second time this season and the first time since Nov. 20. Across 10 G League games, he's averaged 13.8 points in 25.3 minutes per game.