Javante McCoy News: Limited outing in return

McCoy (knee) tallied 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one rebound over 13 minutes in Tuesday's 115-112 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

McCoy has recovered from the knee injury he picked up in mid-February and should continue to offer a bench option going forward. McCoy has had some ups and downs this campaign but is averaging 14.8 points in 24.8 minutes per contest. Although he's expected to hold a backup role, his availability could impact Dane Goodwin's playing time.