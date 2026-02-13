Javante McCoy News: Plays 17 minutes Thursday

McCoy (knee) finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block during 17 minutes in Thursday's 116-111 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.

McCoy came off the bench but recorded less than his usual playing time following his recovery from a minor knee issue. The guard, who has served in a secondary role throughout the campaign, may continue to offer an alternative to starter Curtis Jones in upcoming contests. In that case, McCoy could be somewhat reliable for scoring output after reaching double digits in points in 15 consecutive appearances.