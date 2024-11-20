Javante McCoy News: Pours in 22 points off bench

McCoy accrued 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals over 23 minutes Wednesday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 140-122 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

McCoy led the Motor City bench in scoring and shot the ball with efficiency. He's been sharp from the field of late, drilling 20 of his last 33 attempts from the field and scoring in double figures in four straight appearances.