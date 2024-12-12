Javante McCoy News: Scores season-high points

McCoy played 30 minutes Wednesday during Motor City's 117-94 win versus Wisconsin and compiled 23 points (11-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

McCoy had one of his best games of the season while coming off the bench Wednesday as he set new season highs in both points scored and rebounds in addition to shooting an efficient 84.6 percent from the floor. He has now scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games and three times total across 11 games played this season.