Ja'Vier Francis News: Double-doubles off bench in loss

Francis produced 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Saturday's 130-100 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Francis had a solid performance on the boards Saturday, posting his first double-double since Nov. 28 and third of the season. The young forward has been limited to a backup role, and that seems unlikely to change in the short term, but he could continue to see increased action if he maintains an upward trend in terms of points and rebounds.