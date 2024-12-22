Fantasy Basketball
Javon Freeman-Liberty

Javon Freeman-Liberty Injury: Diagnosed with thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Freeman-Liberty didn't play in Saturday's game against the G League Santa Cruz Warriors due to a right thigh injury.

It appeared that Freeman-Liberty had returned to health after he was listed as DNP - coach's decision Thursday against the Hustle, but the team disclosed he was held out of Saturday's clash while tending to a thigh injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.

Javon Freeman-Liberty
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
