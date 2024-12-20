Javon Freeman-Liberty News: Does not play Thursday

Freeman-Liberty didn't play in Thursday's 109-104 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Freeman-Liberty hasn't played since Nov. 23 due to a right groin injury, though he is no longer listed as inactive and was held out of Thursday's matchup due to a coach's decision. In eight G League outings this season, the 25-year-old has averaged 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 36.5 minutes per game. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Santa Cruz Warriors.