Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javon Freeman-Liberty headshot

Javon Freeman-Liberty News: Does not play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Freeman-Liberty didn't play in Thursday's 109-104 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Freeman-Liberty hasn't played since Nov. 23 due to a right groin injury, though he is no longer listed as inactive and was held out of Thursday's matchup due to a coach's decision. In eight G League outings this season, the 25-year-old has averaged 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 36.5 minutes per game. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Javon Freeman-Liberty
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now