Javon Freeman-Liberty News: Does not play Thursday
Freeman-Liberty didn't play in Thursday's 109-104 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.
Freeman-Liberty hasn't played since Nov. 23 due to a right groin injury, though he is no longer listed as inactive and was held out of Thursday's matchup due to a coach's decision. In eight G League outings this season, the 25-year-old has averaged 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 36.5 minutes per game. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Javon Freeman-Liberty
Free Agent
