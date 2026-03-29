Javon Freeman-Liberty News: Leads all scorers Saturday

Freeman-Liberty finished with a game-high 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) with six rebounds and one assist in Saturday's 113-93 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Despite coming off the bench, Freeman-Liberty still led all scorers. After combining for 16 points while draining only one of his 11 attempts from deep in the previous two contests heading into Saturday's game, the 26-year-old put together his best performance of the season.