Javon Freeman-Liberty News: Scores 25 points against Capitanes

Freeman-Liberty had 25 points (10-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in Friday's 114-101 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Freeman-Liberty was his squad's top scorer during his fifth consecutive G League start, although his accuracy from the field dropped from 52.9 to 45.5 percent compared to the previous matchup. The guard boosted his scoring average to 19.9 points per game, which represents the third-highest figure on the team this season.