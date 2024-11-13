Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Javon Freeman-Liberty headshot

Javon Freeman-Liberty News: Scores 32 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Freeman-Liberty generated 32 points (13-26 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes of Sunday's 124-121 loss to Grand Rapids in the G League.

Freeman-Liberty led Windy City in points and assists. He was incredibly efficient, converting on 50 percent of his attempts from the field while turning the ball over merely one time. Freeman-Liberty should continue to play a featured role with the G League Bulls.

Javon Freeman-Liberty
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now