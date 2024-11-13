Javon Freeman-Liberty News: Scores 32 points in G League

Freeman-Liberty generated 32 points (13-26 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes of Sunday's 124-121 loss to Grand Rapids in the G League.

Freeman-Liberty led Windy City in points and assists. He was incredibly efficient, converting on 50 percent of his attempts from the field while turning the ball over merely one time. Freeman-Liberty should continue to play a featured role with the G League Bulls.