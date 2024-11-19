Javon Freeman-Liberty News: Solid outing in loss

Freeman-Liberty tallied 21 points (8-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 129-118 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Freeman-Liberty has had a strong start to the 2024-25 G League campaign, averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 36.2 minutes across six appearances. He is also converting 46.2 percent of his field-goal attempts.