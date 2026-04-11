Javon Small Injury: Likely to suit up Sunday
Small (thigh) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Small was made available ahead of Friday's loss to Utah following a three-game stint on the inactive list, though he didn't see the floor. The rookie second-rounder is likely to suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale and could see increased playing time if Walter Clayton (hip) or Adama Bal (ankle) is ruled out.
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