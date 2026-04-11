Javon Small headshot

Javon Small Injury: Likely to suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Small (thigh) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Small was made available ahead of Friday's loss to Utah following a three-game stint on the inactive list, though he didn't see the floor. The rookie second-rounder is likely to suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale and could see increased playing time if Walter Clayton (hip) or Adama Bal (ankle) is ruled out.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
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