Javon Small Injury: Out again Wednesday
Small (thigh) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Denver.
This will be Small's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered doubtful for Friday's game in Utah.
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