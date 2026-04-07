Javon Small headshot

Javon Small Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Small (thigh) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Denver.

This will be Small's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered doubtful for Friday's game in Utah.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
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