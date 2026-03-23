Javon Small Injury: Questionable for Monday
Small is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks with lower back soreness.
Small was a very late addition to the injury report. He's been averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over his last seven games, so his potential absence would open up a lot of minutes in the backcourt.
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