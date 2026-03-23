Javon Small headshot

Javon Small Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 9:28am

Small is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks with lower back soreness.

Small was a very late addition to the injury report. He's been averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over his last seven games, so his potential absence would open up a lot of minutes in the backcourt.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Picks, Matchups, Game Counts
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Picks, Matchups, Game Counts
Author Image
Adam King
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago