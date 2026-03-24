Javon Small headshot

Javon Small Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Small (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against San Antonio.

Small is in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive contest due to lower-back soreness. If the rookie second-rounder isn't cleared to return to action, Cam Spencer, DeJon Jarreau and Walter Clayton would be candidates to see increased playing time.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
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