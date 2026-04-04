Javon Small Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Small (thigh) is out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Small is going to miss the front end of this back-to-back set, and it's likely maintenance related. If that's the case, he could be back to face the Cavaliers on Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 306 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 306 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2511 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 2511 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More