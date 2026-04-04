Javon Small headshot

Javon Small Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Small (thigh) is out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Small is going to miss the front end of this back-to-back set, and it's likely maintenance related. If that's the case, he could be back to face the Cavaliers on Monday.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
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