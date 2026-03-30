Javon Small Injury: Ruled out Monday
Small (back) won't play Monday against Phoenix.
Small was tabbed as doubtful on the team's initial injury report for Monday's clash, so this update comes as no surprise. His next chance to suit up will arrive Wednesday against the Knicks.
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