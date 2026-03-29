Javon Small headshot

Javon Small Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Small (back) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Suns.

After suiting up in three straight games, Small is expected to miss Monday's contest due to lower-back soreness. The Grizzlies will be extremely shorthanded in the backcourt, opening up playing time for the likes of Walter Clayton (ankle), Cam Spencer and Adama Bal.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
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