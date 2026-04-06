Javon Small Injury: Won't play Monday
Small (thigh) is out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Small is now going to be in street clothes for both ends of this back-to-back set with a bruised left thigh. With the Grizzlies ravaged by injuries, Lucas Williamson and Adama Bal should see extra opportunities in the backcourt Monday.
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