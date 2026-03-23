Javon Small Injury: Won't play vs. Hawks
Small (back) is out for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Small was added to the injury report earlier Monday due to lower back soreness, and the team has determined that he won't be able to suit up. Cedric Coward (personal), Jahmai Mashack (ankle) and Cam Spencer (back) are also out, which should leave plenty of chances for Rayan Rupert, DeJon Jarreau and Walter Clayton in the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 167 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 167 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Picks, Matchups, Game Counts7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1211 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1211 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More