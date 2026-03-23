Javon Small Injury: Won't play vs. Hawks

Small (back) is out for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Small was added to the injury report earlier Monday due to lower back soreness, and the team has determined that he won't be able to suit up. Cedric Coward (personal), Jahmai Mashack (ankle) and Cam Spencer (back) are also out, which should leave plenty of chances for Rayan Rupert, DeJon Jarreau and Walter Clayton in the backcourt.