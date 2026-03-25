Javon Small headshot

Javon Small News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Small (back) is available for Wednesday's meeting with the Spurs.

Small is back after a one-game absence and he will likely start versus San Antonio. Small's return could mean fewer minutes for DeJon Jarreau.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
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