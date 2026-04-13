Javon Small headshot

Javon Small News: Caps off season with 18 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Small ended with 18 points (7-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 loss to the Rockets.

Small, who signed a two-year, two-way contract with Memphis in July of last year, helped pick up the slack for the depleted Grizzlies down the stretch. The guard averaged 9.7 points, 3.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers per tilt in 41 games this season, but he could be hard-pressed for a consistent role on a healthier Memphis club in 2026-27.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago