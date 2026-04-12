Javon Small News: Cleared to play Sunday
Small (thigh) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Small missed three straight games due to a left thigh contusion before being cleared to return against the Jazz on Friday. He didn't end up playing against Utah, though Adama Bal (ankle) will hit the inactive list Sunday, so Small could return to the rotation and see significant minutes for the shorthanded Grizzlies.
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