Javon Small headshot

Javon Small News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 4:50pm

Small (thigh) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Small missed three straight games due to a left thigh contusion before being cleared to return against the Jazz on Friday. He didn't end up playing against Utah, though Adama Bal (ankle) will hit the inactive list Sunday, so Small could return to the rotation and see significant minutes for the shorthanded Grizzlies.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago