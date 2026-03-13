Javon Small News: Coming off bench Friday
Small is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Pistons on Friday.
Small started in Thursday's 120-112 loss to the Mavericks and finished with 19 points, nine assists, two rebounds, one block and three three-pointers over 28 minutes. He'll revert to a bench role for Friday's contest due to the return of Ty Jerome (calf).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 103 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 94 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More