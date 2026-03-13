Javon Small headshot

Javon Small News: Coming off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Small is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Pistons on Friday.

Small started in Thursday's 120-112 loss to the Mavericks and finished with 19 points, nine assists, two rebounds, one block and three three-pointers over 28 minutes. He'll revert to a bench role for Friday's contest due to the return of Ty Jerome (calf).

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
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