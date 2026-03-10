Javon Small headshot

Javon Small News: Coming off bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Small is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the 76ers on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies will roll with a starting five of Ty Jerome, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Taylor Hendricks and Olivier-Maxence Prosper for Tuesday's interconference clash. Small has started in four of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.3 steals over 25.5 minutes per game.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
