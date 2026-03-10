Javon Small News: Coming off bench Tuesday
Small is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the 76ers on Tuesday.
The Grizzlies will roll with a starting five of Ty Jerome, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Taylor Hendricks and Olivier-Maxence Prosper for Tuesday's interconference clash. Small has started in four of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.3 steals over 25.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March11 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run11 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2711 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 2513 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More