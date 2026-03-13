Javon Small News: Drops career-high 23 points
Small posted 23 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 126-110 loss to the Pistons.
Small continues to deliver, despite shifting between the bench and the starting unit. With Memphis openly resting players, Small's playing time has been tough to project. However, he has scored double digits in four of the past five games, averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 three-pointers, good enough for top 60 value during that time. While there is certainly an element of risk, Small is someone to consider adding across most formats.
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