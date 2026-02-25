Javon Small headshot

Javon Small News: First NBA start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Small is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Warriors on Wednesday.

Small will be in the starting lineup Wednesday for the first time in his career. He's coming off a strong performance against the Kings on Monday, when he logged 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds over 25 minutes. Small has played 20-plus minutes in each of his last eight outings and will have the opportunity to take on an expanded role against Golden State.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small
