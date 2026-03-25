Javon Small News: In starting five
Small is part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Small was dealing with a back injury pregame, but he was cleared to play and will, in fact, make his eighth start of the campaign. As a starter, Small is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 28.9 minutes.
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