Javon Small headshot

Javon Small News: Inactive Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 4:36pm

Small (G League) is inactive for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Small has appeared in six straight games and scored in double figures in four of his past five appearances, averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 three-pointers during that span. However, as a two-way player, he's eligible for only 50 NBA appearances this season, and the Grizzlies are electing not to burn one Monday. His next chance to suit up for the NBA club will come Wednesday against Denver.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
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