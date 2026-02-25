Javon Small headshot

Javon Small News: Modest line in first NBA start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 8:20pm

Small amassed 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 133-112 loss to the Warriors.

The rookie second-rounder made his first NBA start Wednesday and put together a nice stat line, finishing as the Grizzlies' third-leading scorer behind GG Jackson (24 points) and Ty Jerome (22 points). Small has seen his minutes increase since late January, though it's unclear whether he'll remain in the starting lineup ahead of the likes of Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer for as long as Cedric Coward (knee) is sidelined.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
85 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
115 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
124 days ago