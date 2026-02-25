Javon Small News: Modest line in first NBA start

Small amassed 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 133-112 loss to the Warriors.

The rookie second-rounder made his first NBA start Wednesday and put together a nice stat line, finishing as the Grizzlies' third-leading scorer behind GG Jackson (24 points) and Ty Jerome (22 points). Small has seen his minutes increase since late January, though it's unclear whether he'll remain in the starting lineup ahead of the likes of Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer for as long as Cedric Coward (knee) is sidelined.