Javon Small News: Not playing Tuesday
Small (two-way) will be inactive for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
With Cedric Coward (knee) and Ty Jerome (thigh) returning Tuesday following multi-game absences, Memphis will opt to hold out Small and fellow two-way player Jahmai Mashack in an effort to preserve their availability. Small had appeared in each of the Grizzlies' first six games following the All-Star break, averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest while shooting 51.1 percent from the field. After Tuesday's contest, Small will be eligible to suit up for 21 of the Grizzlies' remaining 22 games, so his availability shouldn't be much of an issue moving forward.
