Javon Small headshot

Javon Small News: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Small (two-way) will be inactive for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

With Cedric Coward (knee) and Ty Jerome (thigh) returning Tuesday following multi-game absences, Memphis will opt to hold out Small and fellow two-way player Jahmai Mashack in an effort to preserve their availability. Small had appeared in each of the Grizzlies' first six games following the All-Star break, averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest while shooting 51.1 percent from the field. After Tuesday's contest, Small will be eligible to suit up for 21 of the Grizzlies' remaining 22 games, so his availability shouldn't be much of an issue moving forward.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
4 days ago
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run
NBA
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run
Author Image
Adam King
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
91 days ago