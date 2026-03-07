Javon Small News: Not starting Saturday
Small won't start against the Clippers on Saturday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Small got the spot start in Wednesday's loss to Portland but will retreat to the second unit Saturday. Over his last four outings off the bench, the two-way player has averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest. However, he'll likely see a dip in minutes with several key contributors back in action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March8 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run8 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 278 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 2510 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 295 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More