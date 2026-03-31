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Javon Small News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Small (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Small missed Monday's loss to the Suns due to lower-back soreness, though he's set to return to action Wednesday. The rookie second-rounder has started each of his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.0 minutes per contest. His return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Adama Bal and DeJon Jarreau.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
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