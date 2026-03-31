Javon Small News: Off injury report
Small (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Small missed Monday's loss to the Suns due to lower-back soreness, though he's set to return to action Wednesday. The rookie second-rounder has started each of his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.0 minutes per contest. His return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Adama Bal and DeJon Jarreau.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 256 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 256 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 238 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More