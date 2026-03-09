Javon Small News: Pops for 19 points
Small finished Monday's 126-115 loss to the Nets with 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes.
Small overcame a slow start to the game, ending with 19 points in 32 minutes. Memphis continues to rest players on a regular basis, allowing Small to play a sizeable role. In 11 appearances over the past month, he has managed to put up top 50 value in nine-category leagues, averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 three-pointers. Assuming you can deal with the inconsistent playing time, Small makes for a viable addition to most rosters.
