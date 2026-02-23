Javon Small headshot

Javon Small News: Pours in team-high 21 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Small totaled 21 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and nine assists over 25 minutes during Monday's 123-114 loss to Sacramento.

Small recorded double digits for the fifth time in his past six games, two of which have exceeded 20 points. Despite Memphis having an abundance of guards on any given night, injuries and rest have opened up a path to minutes for Small, having now played at least 25 minutes in three straight games. There are certainly no guarantees when it comes to projecting what the rotation might look like from one night to the next. However, Small should be on the radar given his recent play, even for those in standard formats.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
