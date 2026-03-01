Javon Small News: Reverting to bench role Sunday
Small is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Pacers on Sunday, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
The rookie second-rounder made his first NBA start against the Warriors on Wednesday and was in the starting five in Friday's loss against the Mavericks, when he logged nine points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one three-pointer over 26 minutes. Small will return to the bench for Sunday's contest while the Grizzlies roll with a starting five of Walter Clayton, Scotty Pippen, GG Jackson, Jaylen Wells and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March2 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 272 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 254 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 289 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javon Small See More